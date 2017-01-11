Check out this amazing body transformation (Photos)
A young man, ,John David Glaude who was obese has turned to a fitness expert after loosing 180 pounds without no surgery surgery.
He shares before and after photos of his body transformation on his Instagram page with almost 300k followers. See more photos after the cut….
