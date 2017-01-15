Check Out This Stunning Photo of Adunni Ade

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, took to Instagram to show off her freckled makeup free face. The actress who stormed Las Vegas this week has featured in several Nollywood movies. She looked good in…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

