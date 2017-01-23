Checkout 5 Stunning Photos of Beverly Osu’s Lesbian Partner

Beverly Osu caused a stir on social media yesterday after sharing a snapchat video where she was seen kissing her rumored lesbian partner, Maria Nepembe. Beverly Osu’s Namibian Girlfriend Reacts to Lesbianism Allegations Checkout more stunning photos of the former Big Brother Africa housemate below.

The post Checkout 5 Stunning Photos of Beverly Osu’s Lesbian Partner appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

