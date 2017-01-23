Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Checkout 5 Stunning Photos of Beverly Osu’s Lesbian Partner

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Beverly Osu caused a stir on social media yesterday after sharing a snapchat video where she was seen kissing her rumored lesbian partner, Maria Nepembe. Beverly Osu’s Namibian Girlfriend Reacts to Lesbianism Allegations Checkout more stunning photos of the former Big Brother Africa housemate below.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Checkout 5 Stunning Photos of Beverly Osu’s Lesbian Partner appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.