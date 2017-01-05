Checkout Alibaba and wife’s PDA moments at Comedy Concert
Alibaba and his wife, Mary were pictured on a high PDA level at Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert’, held at the EKO Hotels Convention Centre, Lagos. All through the event, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other and even went as far as kissing for everyone to see. The pair looked more in love …
