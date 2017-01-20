Pages Navigation Menu

Checkout Barack Obama’s final tweets as @POTUS

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

In a series of messages posted from the POTUS account before it is handed over to Donald Trump, Barack Obama told his 13.7 million followers “I believe in you”. The outgoing US President added that he would be right there with all Americans as a citizen, inspired by their voices of truth and justice, good …

