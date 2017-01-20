Checkout Barack Obama’s final tweets as @POTUS

In a series of messages posted from the POTUS account before it is handed over to Donald Trump, Barack Obama told his 13.7 million followers “I believe in you”. The outgoing US President added that he would be right there with all Americans as a citizen, inspired by their voices of truth and justice, good …

The post Checkout Barack Obama’s final tweets as @POTUS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

