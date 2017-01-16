Checkout Blac Chyna’s First Club Appearance Since Giving Birth

On Sunday, Blac Chyna made her first official club appearance since giving birth to baby Dream Kardashian. The 28-year-old reality star was joined by her baby daddy Rob Kardashian as they arrived Sapphire stripclub in New York. The couple both took to Snapchat to document their night out. On his Snap story, Rob showed Chyna …

The post Checkout Blac Chyna’s First Club Appearance Since Giving Birth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

