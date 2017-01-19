Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Checkout Ik Ogbonna’s Sweet Message to his Wife on her Birthday

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna is celebrating his wife, Sonia as she adds another year today, Jan. 19. The handsome actor took to Instagram to write a sweet message to her. Talking to the mother of his son, he spoke highly of her and how things have gotten better in his life as a result of …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Checkout Ik Ogbonna’s Sweet Message to his Wife on her Birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.