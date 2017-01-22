Chelsea Beat Hull City 2-0

Chelsea continue what looks to be a sure path to the Premier League title on Sunday evening as they beat Hull City 2-0. Diego Costa who has been the subject of transfer rumors made his return to the first team after missing out in their last match with a back problem. He had an instant …

The post Chelsea Beat Hull City 2-0 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

