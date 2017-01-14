Chelsea beat Leicester to go 7 points clear

Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea beat Leicester on Saturday to move seven points clear at the top of the English Premier League in spite of Diego Costa’s absence. The Blues were without their top scorer after a training ground dispute over his fitness, amid reports he has been offered a lucrative move to China. That saga did not affect them at the King Power Stadium however, with Eden Hazard setting up Alonso to fire home after only six minutes.

