Chelsea beat reigning champions Leicester to go 7 points clear
Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea beat Leicester on Saturday to move seven points clear at the top of the English Premier League in spite of Diego Costa’s absence. The Blues were without their top scorer after a training ground dispute over his fitness, amid reports he has been offered a lucrative move to China.…
