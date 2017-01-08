Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea will fight John Terry red card as Antonio Conte says they plan to appeal sending off – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chelsea will fight John Terry red card as Antonio Conte says they plan to appeal sending off
Daily Mail
Antonio Conte wants to appeal against John Terry's red card in Chelsea's 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough, believing it was 'very clear' his captain should not have been dismissed. Terry, making his first start since the League Cup defeat by West Ham
John Terry sees red but comfortable Chelsea ease past PeterboroughThe Guardian
Chelsea 4 Peterborough United 1: John Terry's red card on return could go long way to determining his futureTelegraph.co.uk
Chelsea 4 – Peterborough 1: Blues run rampant to sail through to FA Cup fourth roundExpress.co.uk
Eurosport.co.uk –talkSPORT.com –Daily Star –Fox Sports
all 406 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.