Chelsea will fight John Terry red card as Antonio Conte says they plan to appeal sending off – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Chelsea will fight John Terry red card as Antonio Conte says they plan to appeal sending off
Daily Mail
Antonio Conte wants to appeal against John Terry's red card in Chelsea's 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough, believing it was 'very clear' his captain should not have been dismissed. Terry, making his first start since the League Cup defeat by West Ham …
