Chelsea Keeper Jamal Blackman Extends His Loan Stay At Wycombe

Wycombe have extended the loan of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman until the end of the season.

The Chelsea ace has kept 11 clean sheets in 25 appearances for the League Two club so far this term.

And Wycombe boss Ainsworth is delighted to have tied Blackman down for the rest of the campaign.

Blackman was drafted in by manager Gareth Ainsworth in August following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Scott Brown, who is now expected to head out on loan.

Ainsworth told the club’s official website: “Jamal has been first class for us and he has real quality which is well above League Two level, so it’s fantastic for us to be able to keep him for the rest of the season.

“He commands his area superbly, his distribution is outstanding and he’s made some saves which are out of this world to help us pick up some valuable points.

“I’d like to think we do things right here when it comes to developing young players and Jamal is another example of someone who’s come in, worked hard and improved his game with us.”

The post Chelsea Keeper Jamal Blackman Extends His Loan Stay At Wycombe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

