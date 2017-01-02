Chelsea News: Antonio Conte makes revelation ahead of Tottenham clash – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Chelsea News: Antonio Conte makes revelation ahead of Tottenham clash
Daily Star
The Blues are in stunning form and their victory against Stoke on Saturday was their 13th Premier League win on the spin. It also meant Chelsea maintained their six-point lead at the summit of the table ahead of Liverpool after 19 games. Conte's men …
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reveals winning 'solution' for Tottenham clash
'It's hard to see Chelsea losing,' say the Sunday Supplement panel
Conte: Chelsea will drop points
