Carlo Ancelotti: Antonio Conte has been extraordinary at Chelsea and is like Zidane – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Carlo Ancelotti: Antonio Conte has been extraordinary at Chelsea and is like Zidane
Daily Star
The former Chelsea manager, now in charge at Bayern Munich, has also Conte to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Conte has won his last 13 Premier League games in charge at Stamford Bridge to go clear at the top of the table. And Ancelotti, who won …
Simeone: No use dwelling on Diego Costa
Chelsea news: 'He is very good for us' – Diego Costa opens about close relationship with Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte's Chelsea predecessor Carlo Ancelotti marvels at his "extraordinary" start as Blues boss
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG