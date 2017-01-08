Chelsea Recall Nathan Ake From Loan Spell At Bournemouth

English premiership side Chelsea has decided to recall its Dutch footballer Nathan Ake from AFC Bournemouth. The Blues boss Antonio Conte decided to exercise the option to end the defender’s season-long deal with the south coast side early. Ake joined Bournemouth last June and has become a regular starter for Eddie Howe‘s defence, scoring three goals in …

The post Chelsea Recall Nathan Ake From Loan Spell At Bournemouth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

