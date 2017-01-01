Chelsea Transfer News: The Blues Make £60 Million Van Dijk Bid

English Premier League leaders CHELSEA have launched a £60million bid to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and keep him out of Man City’s clutches after Antonio Conte made him his number one January target.

Antonio Conte is very keen to strengthen in that area due to a lack of depth behind his first-choice back three of David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta – the latter of whom is a more natural full-back.

Southampton boss Claude Puel is determined that their star defender won’t be leaving the club during this transfer window.

But the Blues reportedly want to test Southampton resolve with hard cash .

They have seen a succession of players leave St Mary’s and Puel knows that in realty there is nothing he can do to stop Van Dijk’s departure.

It would appear that by making van Dijk their number one target Chelsea have now cooled their interest in Burnley’s Michael Keane.

Van Dijk was sent off for two yellow card offences in Southampton’s 2-1 loss to West Brom yesterday.

