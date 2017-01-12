Chelsea Want Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson As John Terry’s successor
Chelsea Football Club have reportedly identified Middlesbrough Capptain Ben Gibson as John Terry’s successor at the club.
The 23-year-old has been an ever-present for Aitor Karanka‘s side this season
Terry is set to end his playing days with Chelsea when his contract comes to an end in the summer, and the Londoners are already on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the club legend who has recently been linked with a move to Bournemouth.
It has even been reported that Chelsea have already had one bid rejected byMiddlesbrough, who are demanding upwards of £30m for a player that has been with the club since the age of 12.
Gibson has previously had loan spells in the lower leagues with Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers and has also featured for the England under-21s side
