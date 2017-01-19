Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea’s Baba Rahman out of Nations Cup as injury toll mounts

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out of action for a number of months after suffering a serious knee injury while representing his country. The Chelsea left-back – who is currently on loan at Schalke 04 – was stretchered off during the first half of his country’s clash with Uganda at the Africa Cup …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Chelsea’s Baba Rahman out of Nations Cup as injury toll mounts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.