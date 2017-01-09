Chelsea’s Lucas Piazon Set To Extend His Loan Stay At Fulham

Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon has revealed a deal to extend his stay at Fulham is close.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he would extend his loan deal at Craven Cottage, Piazon replied: “Almost done mate, hope to be done asap.”

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Fulham so far this season.

Piazon’s current loan runs out at the end of the month

Fulham boss is more than happy with Piazon’s performances in a white shirt.

Slavisa Jokanovic said: “Lucas Piazon, in the last few games, has started to be a very important player for us. He is very fast and has experience playing in this competition.

“He played 23 games for Reading last season, so he didn’t need a lot of time to adapt himself. We are happy with what he has offered in the last few games.

Piazon himself refuses to rule out a permanent move to Fulham in the summer, and shed the unwanted burden of being one of 38 Blues on loan.

