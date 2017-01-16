Chelsea’s Striker Patrick Bamford Close TO Joining Middlesbrough For £10 Million

Patrick Bamford is set to undergo a medical at Middlesbrough ahead of a £10m move from Chelsea, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Bamford was recalled from his loan spell at Burnley this week, having also been on loan at MK Dons, Derby, Crystal Palace and Norwich.

Bamford scored 17 goals in the 2014/15 Championship season on loan at Boro.

Bamford leaves Chelsea without ever making a senior appearance for the club he joined from Nottingham Forest for £1.5m five years ago. He has been loaned out to six different clubs, including Middlesbrough

With 18 months remaining on his contract at Chelsea and no prospect of breaking through at Stamford Bridge, Bamford was keen to secure a permanent transfer and avoid another loan move.

Patrick Bamford will be hoping that a fresh start at Middlesbrough helps to reignite the promising career that has stalled ever since he left the Riverside a little under two years ago.

The post Chelsea’s Striker Patrick Bamford Close TO Joining Middlesbrough For £10 Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

