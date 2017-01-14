Pages Navigation Menu

Cheptegei destroys field to win Uganda Cross Country title

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

Cheptegei on the medals podium as national anthem is played at Friday’s Uganda cross country championships at Kololo. PHOTOS BY LOUIS JADWONG

Joshua Cheptegei destroyed a strong field to win the senior men’s gold at the National Cross Country Championships in Kampala Saturday in a time of 29 minutes 02.29 seconds.

Defending champion Phillip Kipyeko set the early pace, but when Cheptegei took charge in the second of five laps at Kololo, the battle for everyone else remained for second place.

Olympian Cheptegei stormed home over 100m clear to send a signal that he will be one of the stars to watch at the World Cross Country Championships that will be held at the same venue on March 26.  Cheptegei made his Olympics debut last year, coming 6th in the 10,000 and 8th in the 5000m final.

Former marathon Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich put up a strong showing, finishing 5th.

The women’s title went to Mercyline Chelangat , while Olympians Peruth Chemutai  and Jacob Kiplimo won the junior women and men’s titles.

The championships were a dress rehearsal for the World Cross Country Championships, and after an incident-free event, the Local Organising Committee can confidently look forward to hosting the global event in March.

One of the highlights of today’s championship was the world debut of the mixed relay race. Amuria won the race, followed by Prison club and  Police.

Joshua races to the finish line to win

Senior Men’s Results 10km (top 10)

1 Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei Uganda 0:29:02
2 Phillip Kipyeko Uganda 0:29:24
3 Abdallah Kibet Mande Uganda 0:29:40
4 Timothy Toroitich Uganda 0:29:42
5 Stephen Kiprotich Uganda 0:29:46
6 Stephen Kiisa Uganda 0:29:53
7 Fred Musobo Uganda 0:29:55
8 Mande Bushendich Uganda 0:30:04
9 Peter Kibet Uganda 0:30:13
10 Filex Chemonges Uganda 0:30:18#

Mercyline Chelangat won the women’s senior title

Senior Women results 8km (top 5)

1 Mercyline Chelangat 0:34:41
2 Rachael Zena Chebet 0:35:16 a
3 Dorcus Ajok 0:35:46
4 Doreen Chesang 0:35:54
5 Doreen Chemutai 0:35:56

Chemutai (55) won the women’s junior race.

Junior women 6km (top 3)

1 Peruth Chemutai  0:20:20
2 Janat Chemusto  0:20:39
3  Esther Chekwemoi  0:21:08

Kiplimo storms to victory in the men’s junior race.

Junior men 8km (top 3)

1 Jacob Kiplimo 0:23:25
2 Titus Kwemoi 0:23:53 + 29
3 Victor Kiplangat 0:23:54

 

 

 

