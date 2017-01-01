Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girl recalls ‘miracle’ release: ‘I never knew I would return home’ – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vibe

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chibok girl recalls 'miracle' release: 'I never knew I would return home'
Vanguard
Asabe Goni says that she had given up hope in captivity as she describes how some girls were whipped by fighters. When Boko Haram fighters decided to release some of the 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped two-and-a-half years ago in northeast Nigeria, …
Woman Forced by Boko Haram to Marry Three Men at 15 Tells of Her Captivity, EscapeChristian News Network
Robert Smith, African-American Billionaire, Seeks To Fund The Education Of Freed Chibok GirlsVibe

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.