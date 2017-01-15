Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls: FG invites BBOG for search in Sambisa

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

bbog-aisha

The Federal Government has extended an invitation to members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, for a trip to Sambisa Forest, in search of the missing Chibok girls. This was conveyed in a letter signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and addressed to the convener of the group, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Chibok girls: FG invites BBOG for search in Sambisa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.