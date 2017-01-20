Chibok Girls’ film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in U.S.
The short documentary is the first Nigerian production selected to debut at the prestigious Sundance International Film Festival.
The post Chibok Girls’ film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in U.S. appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG