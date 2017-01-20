Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok Girls’ film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in U.S.

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment, United States | 0 comments

A film dedicated to telling the story of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, “Waiting for Hassana”, will be premiered in the U.S. on Friday. This is contained in a statement by Adam Segal, a representative of The 2050 Group – Publicity, obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The short documentary, the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Chibok Girls’ film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.