Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok Girls’ film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in US – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chibok Girls' film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in US
Vanguard
New York – A film dedicated to telling the story of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, “Waiting for Hassana”, will be premiered in the U.S. on Friday. This is contained in a statement by Adam Segal, a representative of The 2050 Group – Publicity, obtained.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.