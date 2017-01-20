Chibok Girls’ film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in US – Vanguard
|
Chibok Girls' film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in US
New York – A film dedicated to telling the story of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, “Waiting for Hassana”, will be premiered in the U.S. on Friday. This is contained in a statement by Adam Segal, a representative of The 2050 Group – Publicity, obtained.
