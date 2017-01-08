Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok girls: More of them will return soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his commitment towards securing the release of all the schoolgirls Boko Haram insurgents abducted in Chibok, Borno State. Commemorating the 1,000 days of the girls abduction, Buhari assured that his government would not spare any effort to reunite the girls with their families. In a statement by his Special Adviser […]

