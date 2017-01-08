Chibok girls: More of them will return soon – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his commitment towards securing the release of all the schoolgirls Boko Haram insurgents abducted in Chibok, Borno State. Commemorating the 1,000 days of the girls abduction, Buhari assured that his government would not spare any effort to reunite the girls with their families. In a statement by his Special Adviser […]
Chibok girls: More of them will return soon – Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG