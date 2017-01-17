Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls: Nigerian government still in talks with Boko Haram

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

new-chibok1

Nigerian Government on Tuesday confirmed it is still negotiating with Boko Haram for the release of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls and others. Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, spoke during a briefing following an intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operation to the Sambisa forest. His words: “Negotiations for the release of the girls […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Chibok girls: Nigerian government still in talks with Boko Haram

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.