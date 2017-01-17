Chibok girls: Nigerian government still in talks with Boko Haram
Nigerian Government on Tuesday confirmed it is still negotiating with Boko Haram for the release of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls and others. Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, spoke during a briefing following an intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operation to the Sambisa forest. His words: “Negotiations for the release of the girls […]
