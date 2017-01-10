Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok girls: Rival group emerges, blasts BBOG, Ezekwesili

A rival group to the BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group has emerged. Under the name ‘WithBuhariWeStand’, the group led by Comrade Idris King, marched to the Army Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday. King said: “What they – BBOG came out initially to do was good but by the manner in which they are going about it now, they […]

