Chibok Girls: We are back from Sambisa to make more demands – Oby Ezekwesili

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili

After her return from Sambisa Forest, the convener of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG group, Oby Ezekwesili, has said she is back with full force to make more demands on the missing Chibok girls. She had joined on a guided tour to the forest, on the invitation of the Federal Government. On her Twitter […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

