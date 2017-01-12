Chibok Girls: Why we cannot disclose details of negotiations with Boko Haram – Buhari tells Malala
President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons why the Federal Government cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of all the schoolgirls Boko Haram insurgents abducted from Chibok, Borno State. The President, however, assured that the military, the State Security Service and other security agencies were intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom […]
