Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok Girls: Why we cannot disclose details of negotiations with Boko Haram – Buhari tells Malala

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Buhari tells Malala

President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons why the Federal Government cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of all the schoolgirls Boko Haram insurgents abducted from Chibok, Borno State. The President, however, assured that the military, the State Security Service and other security agencies were intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Chibok Girls: Why we cannot disclose details of negotiations with Boko Haram – Buhari tells Malala

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.