#ChibokGirls: FG invites BBOG group to witness first-hand rescue efforts – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
#ChibokGirls: FG invites BBOG group to witness first-hand rescue efforts
YNaija
The Federal Government has invited the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign Group (BBOG) to witness efforts being made to release the remaining Chibok girls abducted by terrorist group, Boko Haram. In a letter by the Ministry of Information and Culture dated …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG