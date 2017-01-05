Obama calls Facebook video beating ‘despicable’ – Fox News
Fox News
Obama calls Facebook video beating 'despicable'
Fox News
President Obama on Thursday said the attack streamed on Facebook Live in which assailants were shown beating a mentally disabled man while shouting racial slurs and anti-Donald Trump statements was "despicable," but not a sign of worsening race …
