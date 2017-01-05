Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obama calls Facebook video beating ‘despicable’ – Fox News

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Fox News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Obama calls Facebook video beating 'despicable'
Fox News
President Obama on Thursday said the attack streamed on Facebook Live in which assailants were shown beating a mentally disabled man while shouting racial slurs and anti-Donald Trump statements was "despicable," but not a sign of worsening race …
Four charged with hate crime after Facebook video shows group assaulting disabled manSacramento Bee
Hate-crime charges filed in attack on mentally disabled manCharlotte Observer
Four charged with hate crimes in mentally disabled teen's tortureNew York Daily News
USA TODAY –Los Angeles Times –Washington Post –Daily Mail
all 709 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.