Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chidyausiku’s legacy: Pioneer or Zanu PF’s pointman – NewsDay

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chidyausiku's legacy: Pioneer or Zanu PF's pointman
NewsDay
CHIEF Justice (CJ) Godfrey Chidyausiku's impending exit from the helm of Zimbabwe's judiciary next month is as controversial as his assumption of that office in 2001 at the height of the chaotic and often violent land reform that killed commercial
Fight over Chief Justice raises questions about JSC's legalityNehanda Radio
Chidyausiku forced into retiring earlyZimbabwe Independent

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.