Chief of Staff, Kyari directs Arik Air to compensate stranded passengers at Lagos airport
YNaija
Chief of Staff, Kyari directs Arik Air to compensate stranded passengers at Lagos airport
The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari has directed Arik Air to provide acceptable accommodation and compensation to its New York bound passengers who have been stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport for 48 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.
