Chiellini: Sixth Successive Scudetto Will Make Us Legends

Giorgio Chiellini believes that winning a sixth Scudetto in a row will make Juventus players legends of Italian football.

Juventus has dominated the Serie A since the 2010-11 season under Conte, with Allegri continuing in like fashion. This is the second time in their history they’ll be winning the title five times in a row, with Torino and Inter also achieving the feat once in their history.

No club in Italy has won it six times in a row and Chiellini is sure, it’ll cement their spot in the history books.

After 19 matches they sit one point clear of Roma with a game in hand, and if they manage to hang on until May Chiellini says their names will always be remembered.

“I’d love the sixth straight Serie A title!” Chiellini told the Corriere dello Sport. “It’s something nobody has ever done before and something that would make us become legends of Italian sport.

“It’s an opportunity we’d never be able to repeat, and I think you’d have to wait a very long time for a side capable of winning six consecutive titles again.

“Therefore we can’t let this chance slip away. We all want it and have to achieve it.”

Juve host Lazio on Sunday as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina.

