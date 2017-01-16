Chiellini To Juventus Teammates: We Need Hardwork To Win Titles

Juventus lost 2-1 to Fiorentina and Giorgio Chiellini has asked his teammates to put in some more work to get the title.

Juventus recorded only five losses last season, but halfway through the season , they’ve recorded four losses already.

Chiellini acknowledged things are not going as smoothly as before and urged his team-mates to up their efforts.

“We need to work, work, work,” said the defender.

“That has always been the secret to our success. The fact is that we are still a work in progress and we need to perfect our balance and spacing.

“We have lost our four hardest away trips this season and that needs to make us reflect. Right now we win a lot, but we lose games too and that is not something we are used to at Juve. That is not the way we have won our trophies in recent seasons.

“We need to maintain our solidity throughout every game, we overcomplicated things in possession against Fiorentina. As I have said, hard work is the only solution.”

The result at the Stadio Artemio Franchi left Massimiliano Allegri’s side one point clear of Roma with a game in hand.

