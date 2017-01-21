Child in Akure rescued after months of Torture due to being labelled a “Witch” – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
Child in Akure rescued after months of Torture due to being labelled a “Witch”
Bella Naija
A child in Akure has been rescued and is presently going through therapy after being tortured by relatives who labelled her as a “witch”. Doctor/Activist Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin revealed the case on social media today. It's so sad little child was accused …
Amazing new photo of little girl tortured and accused of being a witch in Akure
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG