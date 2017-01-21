Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Child in Akure rescued after months of Torture due to being labelled a “Witch” – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Child in Akure rescued after months of Torture due to being labelled a “Witch”
Bella Naija
A child in Akure has been rescued and is presently going through therapy after being tortured by relatives who labelled her as a “witch”. Doctor/Activist Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin revealed the case on social media today. It's so sad little child was accused
Amazing new photo of little girl tortured and accused of being a witch in AkureNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.