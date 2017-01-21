Child in Akure rescued after months of Torture due to being labelled a “Witch”
A child in Akure has been rescued and is presently going through therapy after being tortured by relatives who labelled her as a “witch”. Doctor/Activist Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin revealed the case on social media today. It’s so sad little child was accused of witchcraft in Akure and after all tortures and attempts to kill but […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
