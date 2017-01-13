Child migrants face risks from cold weather, boat crossings, says UNICEF – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
Child migrants face risks from cold weather, boat crossings, says UNICEF
Deutsche Welle
The number of unaccompanied minors crossing the Mediterranean doubled, UNICEF said. The group has said it also fears for children facing freezing temperatures in European refugee camps. Italien minderjährige Flüchtlinge nach Mittelmeer-Überfahrt …
REVEALED: Number of Nigerian women trafficked to Italy almost doubled in 2016
Number of migrants attempting dangerous Mediterranean crossing drops by 95%
Number of unaccompanied children arriving by sea to Italy doubles in 2016
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG