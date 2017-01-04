China confiscates over 16m illegal publications in 2016

Chinese law enforcers in 2016 confiscated over 16 million illegal publications, and shut down or banned over 14,000 websites disseminating harmful information. The figures were released by the National Office against Pornographic and Illegal Publications on Wednesday. In 2016 the office “disposed of” over 4.5 million items of online pornography as well as other harmful…

The post China confiscates over 16m illegal publications in 2016 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

