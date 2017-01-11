Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China Could Soon Introduce Third-Party Custodian Service for Bitcoin Sector

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The Chinese government and financial authorities are known for being over protective about their economy. Soon, the same protectionism could be extended to the country’s Bitcoin markets as well. There are reports on Chinese media outlets about the possible implementation of third-party custodian services for Bitcoin. The new development is a result of recent fluctuations … Continue reading China Could Soon Introduce Third-Party Custodian Service for Bitcoin Sector

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post China Could Soon Introduce Third-Party Custodian Service for Bitcoin Sector appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.