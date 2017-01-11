Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China hikes anti-dumping duties on US DDGS in final ruling

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments

China has increased punitive-tariffs on imports of a US-animal-feed-ingredient, known as distillers’ dried grains (DDGS), from levels first proposed last year, potentially escalating a trade-spat between the world’s two largest economies. In its final ruling, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that anti-dumping duties will range from 42.2 per cent to 53.7 per cent, while…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post China hikes anti-dumping duties on US DDGS in final ruling appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.