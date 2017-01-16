China Is My Last Bus Stop – Mikel

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has hinted that Tianjin Teda will be his final bus stop in football, if all things go on well with him in China. Mikel signed a three-year deal with the Chinese Super League club currently training in Malaga, Spain after being frozen out at Chelsea, where he spent close …

The post China Is My Last Bus Stop – Mikel appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

