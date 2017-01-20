China jails former senior oil executive for 15 years for graft
A Chinese court on Thursday jailed the former Vice Chairman of oil giant PetroChina for 15 years after finding him guilty of corruption, the latest official to be brought down in a sweeping crackdown on graft. Liao Yongyuan stepped down from his posts as vice chairman and non-executive director in 2015. He was the most…
The post China jails former senior oil executive for 15 years for graft appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG