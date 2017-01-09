China launches first commercial rocket mission
A Chinese rocket successfully sent three satellites into space in the country’s first commercial mission, a media report said on Monday. The rocket Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) blasted off from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in central Gansu province at 12:11 pm (0411 GMT) with three satellites. The media report stressed that one of the satellites is…
