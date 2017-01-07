China Move: Ighalo Still With Us, Watford Boss Insists

Manager Walter Mazzarri has insisted Odion Ighalo remains a Watford player despite rumours he may now take the big cash from China, adding the Nigeria striker will as a result be involved in today’s FA Cup tie against Burton Albion, AfricanFootball.com reports.

Speculations are rife that Ighalo is now set to reignite a big-money move to China after he has twice rejected such an overture.

However, Mazzarri has maintained he will not be part of the rumours by insisting the Nigeria striker remains a Watford player.

“Ighalo will play for us against Burton Albion. I only talk on players who are with us,” declared the Italian coach.

The 27-year-old Ighalo has managed only a goal in 17 appearances in the Premier League this season after he netted 15 goals last term.

