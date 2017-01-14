China move Rohr set to axe Ighalo

Coach of the senior Nigeria national team Gernot Rohr has warned Watford star Odion Ighalo that a move to China could see him lose his spot in the national team.

Rohr made this known during a chat with newsmen shortly before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, where he will work as a pundit due to the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the Championship.

Ighalo has been heavily linked with a move to China in the ongoing January transfer window with Shanghai Shenhua reportedly interested in his services.

“I don’t know if Ighalo is going there or not, I don’t know. Whether he chooses to go there is his decision but we have good options for his position as a striker.

“We have the young (Victor) Osimhen who is now eligible to play (in the Bundesliga) since the first of January for Wolfsburg, and I will have a look at him”, Rohr said.

“And I will also have a look at a Nigerian-German we just discovered, I think we will have a look at him in March.”

The post China move Rohr set to axe Ighalo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

