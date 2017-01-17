Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China moves closer to launch of first cargo spacecraft

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The launch of China’s first cargo spacecraft moved closer on Tuesday after it met all requirements to leave the factory floor, the report said. The Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft, which can carry up to six tons, is now scheduled to be launched in April to dock with the Tiangong-2 space lab to refuel it. It will…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post China moves closer to launch of first cargo spacecraft appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.