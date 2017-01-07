China to Restrict Bitcoin Marketing, But Blockchain Unaffected
Just hours after it was first revealed that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) had held closed-door meetings with domestic bitcoin exchanges, new details are emerging about the conversations. According to a new report by Caixin, the PBoC sought to restrict how the exchanges could seek to acquire potential new users, with the central bank […]
