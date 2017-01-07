Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China to Restrict Bitcoin Marketing, But Blockchain Unaffected

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Just hours after it was first revealed that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) had held closed-door meetings with domestic bitcoin exchanges, new details are emerging about the conversations. According to a new report by Caixin, the PBoC sought to restrict how the exchanges could seek to acquire potential new users, with the central bank […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.